Your round-up of the latest headlines surrounding Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday’s Championship rivals.

The 2024/25 Championship season is now less than one week away with both Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday in action. United kick off the campaign at Preston North End in Friday evening’s curtain raiser, while Danny Rohl’s Owls will have to wait until Sunday for the visit of Plymouth Argyle to Hillsborough.

Both sides of the city have been very busy in the transfer market and with just under one month of the summer window remaining, work is intensifying across the Championship as teams put the finishing touches on their preparations. Below, The Star has rounded up some of the latest headlines from across the division.

Albion sanctioned

West Brom have been placed under an EFL-imposed business plan amid concerns they could breach profitability and sustainability rules (PSR). Sky Sports report that the Championship side are ‘on course’ to breach their maximum permitted losses, with the business plan meaning they must run any potential transfers through the EFL for clearance.

Albion have made five signings so far this summer, but only defender Torbjorn Heggem arrived for a fee - and that was just £500,000 - while several first-team players have left in a bid to cut the wage bill. The Baggies could still breach PSR and if they do, risk a points deduction after Everton and Nottingham Forest were docked points last season.

Leeds winger interest

Leeds United are thought to be weighing up a move for NEC Nijmegen winger Sontje Hansen. Voetbal International claims the Championship promotion hopefuls have an eye on Hansen as a potential replacement for Crysencio Summerville, who has joined Premier League clubs West Ham United.

Summerville, who won last season’s Championship Player of the Season award, has left Leeds with a major gap to fill in their squad and those in charge at Elland Road have seemingly looked towards his Dutch compatriot. Hansen joined NEC as a free agent last summer but has attracted plenty of interest after registering six goals and seven assists in 38 appearances.

Sunderland deal stalls

Sunderland are reportedly growing frustrated as a potential deal for SM Caen striker Alexandre Mendy is being held up by Kylian Mbappe’s prospective takeover of the club. HITC claims discussions over a move for the 30-year-old have been put on hold until the French club’s new ownership hold talks with their player.

A £4.2million deal looked to have been all but wrapped up, with Mendy speaking openly about his desire to join Sunderland, but news that Interconnected Ventures - a company owned by Mbappe - had bought Caen put talks on hold. The Black Cats are growing extremely frustrated at the hold up, with just one week until they start their 2024/25 campaign.