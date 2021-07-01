Sheffield football club faces stiffest test so far in their short existence.

Sheffield City FC will face Prestatyn Town FC, who are Cymru North, Northern league champions, at the Welsh team’s home ground Bastion Road on Saturday July 3.

“I did a bit of research, and it turned out they played in the Europa league a few years ago, because they won the Welsh Cup,” said Ash Greenwood Chairman of Sheffield FC.

“They play in a league equivalent to our English Championship.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield FC after pre-match Training with Miguel Liera formerly of Sheffield Wednesday

Prestatyn FC made Welsh football history by being the country’s first team to reach the second round of the UEFA Europa league in 2013.

Preparations have been well in hand with Sheffield City FC being put through their paces with a a pre-match training session with Miguel Llera, formerly of Sheffield Wednesday, before the trip to Wales.

The club, which is less than a year old, hasn’t let Covid hamper their progress with an all inclusive approach to the sport.

They have two under 7s teams and also want to encourage people from the LGBTQ community to join the club and enjoy football too.

Sheffield FC training

Sheffield FC also wants to give people from all walks of life opportunities to play walking football and disability football.

It has male and female teams ranging from under 7 to under 23 senior teams, with over 200 players.

And it is clear the new club wants to make an impact in the whole community.

“As a new and ambitious club, we are representing Sheffield as it is a club for the community made by the community,” said Ash.

Sheffield FC training session

“Our club offers junior participation opportunities male and female teams and also we are in the process of developing our new LGBTQ team set up, to broaden our opportunities of which we can offer for individuals within Sheffield.

“If we get this right we Sheffield could have three professional teams in 20 years!”

The teams currently train at Forge Valley formally Stannington from 6 to 7pm on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays and play their games at the Goodwin sports centre near Weston Park Hospital on Sunday. For further information contact Ashley Greenwood on 07788 695368.