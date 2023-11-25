The new stadium facility will encompass both football and rugby and have a range of features, including a football museum.

Two Sheffield sports clubs behind plans for a brand new 5,000-capacity stadium in the city have asked the public to come and view the proposals for themselves.

Earlier this month, Sheffield FC and the Sheffield Eagles Rugby Club announced a joint-venture to create a new ground for the clubs to share at the Sheffield Transport Club Site in Meadowhead.

Sheffield FC Chairman Richard Tims said: “Since we announced our new stadium plans last week, we have been overwhelmed by the positive response. There is a real swell of support for the project.

“We are actively encouraging the local communities in Meadowhead and Dronfield to attend the events, take a close look at the plans and have a chat with our project team.”

As well as hosting the professional football and rugby matches of the two teams, the ground is set to include a football museum - linked to Sheffield FC's status as the World's first football club and the city's reputation as the home of football - a cricket pitch and pavilion and an indoor community sports hall.

Two events are being held over the coming weeks to allow members of the public to come and view the plans, and offer feedback, in person.

The first is being held on November 28, 2023, from 4pm to 8pm at the Sheffield Transport Sports Club. The second will be at The Home of Football Stadium on December 6, from 4pm to 8pm.

It is planned that the site will become an international visitor attraction for football and rugby league fans alike and provide an insight into the history and heritage of both clubs.