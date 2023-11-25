Paul Heckingbottom's key message to Sheffield United fans ahead of crunch Bournemouth clash
Boss Paul Heckingbottom has reminded Sheffield United fans of their importance to their side's survival effort ahead of this afternoon's potentially-pivotal clash against fellow strugglers Bournemouth. The Blades face the Cherries in the first of two back-to-back games that could define their campaign, with a trip to bottom club Burnley to follow in a week's time.
After being unfairly and disrespectfully written off by rival fans and pundit alike after their horror start to the season, the Blades could actually move out of the bottom three if results go their way this afternoon and they will look to build on the positive momentum generated courtesy of four points from their last two games. And Heckingbottom sees it as a full-club effort if the Blades are to take another step forward against Andoni Iraola's Cherries.
"The crowd is everything," the Blades boss stressed ahead of the clash. "The fans have been brilliant this season. We've had difficult moments but I can't stress enough how important they are. They've been fantastic away, don't get me wrong, and have been signing when we've been getting beaten.
"At Brighton, they helped us over the line to get the point and were willing the ball into the back of the net. But the home support, Bramall Lane ... when we get that right we can make it really difficult for people. When I say we get that right, I mean how we try and approach the game on the pitch and then how the fans behave.
"We're going to have difficult moments and we need the fans to help us get through those moments. But then how positive we are in our moments, when we're on top, is what reignites the crowd.
"The Wolves game is the perfect example of that and we need that in our remaining games. No matter what the score is at that moment in time, no matter what the opposition is. Evening game, afternoon game, whatever. We need to get that bit right."