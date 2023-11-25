Sheffield Wednesday absence opens window for lesser-seen favourite in Danny Röhl quandary
Suspension to Callum Paterson has opened up questions as to who Danny Röhl will turn to as his replacement for this weekend's clash at Birmingham City.
The Scot has started wide right in Wednesday's last three matches but will miss out on the trip to St Andrews through suspension having accrued five Championship yellow cards.
Should the Owls line-up in a similar system at Birmingham - Röhl suggested his side had worked on different set-ups during the international break - it leaves a hole to fill.
Long-time vice-captain Liam Palmer is yet to play a minute for the new German coach and enjoyed success in Wednesday's League One tenure as a right wing-back. Pol Valentin has made four appearances in Röhl's five matches, though his last start came a month ago in defeat at Plymouth Argyle.
Speaking to The Star, Röhl kept his cards close to his chest on the matter, saying: "It's still a race (for who takes Paterson's place). I have some ideas in my mind for what we have to do against Birmingham in the next game but we will see about the starting 11 on Saturday. It is good that the players are ready for what I demand from them and we will see what happens at the weekend."