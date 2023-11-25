Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more.

Long-time vice-captain Liam Palmer is yet to play a minute for the new German coach and enjoyed success in Wednesday's League One tenure as a right wing-back. Pol Valentin has made four appearances in Röhl's five matches, though his last start came a month ago in defeat at Plymouth Argyle.

Speaking to The Star, Röhl kept his cards close to his chest on the matter, saying: "It's still a race (for who takes Paterson's place). I have some ideas in my mind for what we have to do against Birmingham in the next game but we will see about the starting 11 on Saturday. It is good that the players are ready for what I demand from them and we will see what happens at the weekend."