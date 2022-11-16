Ogbene is currently on international duty with the Republic of Ireland ahead of their friendly with Norway later this week.

The 25-year-old scored three times in his first six games for his country in an advanced role while still playing wing-back for Rotherham, but he has now taken up that role in a red and white shirt.

It has seen him score six times in 18 appearances this season, already a season-best tally in his career, but he wants more.

Chiedozie Ogbene of Republic of Ireland celebrates a goal with Sheffield United's John Egan in the background (Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Ogbene has had 28 shots in those 18 games for the Millers, but he says that is not enough and has hinted it his Rotherham’s style of play that is hampering him.

“It’s something I really want to improve on,” he said during a press conference while on international duty.

“I looked at my stats and I don’t take enough shots per game. Maybe it’s the style of play at Rotherham, but I want to improve that.

“I’m sure you would prefer me scoring two every game. As a striker, you want to score more goals or even get more assists.

“You want to contribute to the team and be a part of the build-up play to be effective for the team. That’s what I’m working on.”

Ogbene hit the headlines following his introduction to the Irish set-up where he became the first African-born player to represent the Republic.

He made an immediate impression with those early goals and assists, but he still feels like he has something to prove.

He said: “I don’t want to say I feel established. I’m very grateful for being where I am, first of all. I’m giving off an energy and being a type of player the team like to have. I don’t think I’m the main man.