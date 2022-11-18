The Millers are at the start of a four-week break for the World Cup and do not play again until December 10.

This is the first real sustained time Taylor will have with his squad since being appointed at the beginning of October as his arrival preceded a gruelling run of fixtures that saw the Millers play 11 games in 38 days.

Throughout that period there has been a pattern that has dogged Taylor’s side - one of dropped points and conceding second-half goal.

Rotherham United manager Matt Taylor wants to work on his side becoming a 90 minute outift

In three of their last four away games before the break goals conceded in the 89th minute or later cost them six points as they drew at Coventry and Luton when they were winning and lost at Burnley after letting in two goals in injury time.

Once Taylor allows his side a physical break in the first part of the hiatus, he will turn his attention into conditioning his players, who have suffered a lot of injuries.

“I am pleased with the group but I want us to be a 90-minute team,” he said. “Not just technically, but physically as well. We have lost too many bodies for my liking as games have gone on.

“That is the first time I have picked the same team from the last game so that tells you where we are at. We have to get the balance right in the next three to four weeks, some need a lot of work, some need to be rested a little bit, but we’ve got to make sure we have a stronger group when we face Bristol City.”

