The Millers have dropped six points from recent away games by conceding goals in the 90th minute or later and it stings.

After Jamie Lindsay gave them a dream start against the Hatters at Kenilworth Road with a goal inside 60 seconds, Luke Berry’s deflected strike in the last minute of normal time robbed them of a win.

It came after they conceded the softest of penalties in the 90th minute to draw 2-2 at Coventry before letting in two goals in 10 minutes of injury time at Burnley.

Rotherham United manager Matt Taylor admitted that his squad needs strengthened after another late goal was conceded, this time against Luton Town

A draw was probably a fair point at Luton, given the hosts’ second-half pressure, but it does not stop the feeling of what if.

What if indeed. If the Millers had held out for a little bit longer in all three of those games they would be going into the World Cup break in the play-off positions in the Championship. Instead, they are three points above the drop zone.

Still, it has been an incredibly positive opening phase of the season, especially as they had their long-term manager walk out on them less than two months into the campaign. But Matt Taylor has come in and continued Paul Warne’s good work and, heading into a four-week hiatus, the Millers have not had a better chance to stay in the Championship for the best part of a generation.

Not since 2002/03 have they had more than the 26 points they have accrued at this stage of the season. They have not had it easy over the last few weeks as no side is less suited to a run of 11 games in 38 days than the Millers, who have a small squad, even before a raft of injuries which has beset them.

They came up against Burnley, Norwich and Sheffield United in the space of six days yet have got through a gruelling period in respectable shape.

“It probably tells you how far we've come that we’re disappointed with the draw,” Taylor said after the game at Luton. “We're getting closer to the side I want us to be, and getting stronger as you can see a few draining in games, but we've had a relentless run.