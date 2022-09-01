Rotherham United transfer deadline day admission as window prepares to close

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Millers saw their excellent start to the Championship season come to a halt on Wednesday night when they were soundly beaten 3-0 at Sunderland.

Warne has been keen for an extra attacker for most of the window, but insists nothing is available to him that is better than what he has already got.

The Millers will keep looking before the 11pm deadline in the hope that a player might become available.

Rotherham United manager Paul Warne (right) ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match at the Stadium of Light, Sunderland. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire.

“We will be working to try and get something. I am not aware of anything being close,” Warne said.

“I don't believe anyone else is coming into the building.

“Whether anyone leaves and something is put in front of the club, which would be disappointing, but I am not aware of anything.

“I can't see it happening but if it does happen we need to react really quickly. We will have a day of trying to get someone in who can help the group but I don't think it will happen.”

Warne was happy to take the positive that if anyone watched some of his star men in the 3-0 defeat in Wearside they might think twice about making a bid.

After an even first half the Millers capitulated after the break and lost to two quickfire Ross Stewart goals and a fine individual effort from Jack Clarke.

Warne added: “That is one silver lining from tonight, if they watched my players tonight they might not want to buy any. I take positives where I can.

“If I can keep all my players that would be great. I can't see any outs or ins, so we go with the group we've got.

“I’m well happy, I wouldn't mind Ronaldo in there but generally speaking where we are we have assembled the best group we could and a lot of people have worked hard to get that group together/