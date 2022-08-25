Rotherham United counting cost of new Premier League ruling

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The top league voted this summer to increase the matchday squad to 20 players and make five substitutes during the game, with the EFL following suit.

While Warne enjoys being able to make more substitutes he is frustrated by the consequence of what it has done to the loan market.

Players who would previously be allowed to leave the club are now getting named on the bench.

ROtherham United midfielder Dan Barlaser has been nursing a hamstring injury but he should be fine to play against Birmingham City

“The nine subs rule in the Premier League has definitely made a difference to the market,” Warne said.

“Top-flight sides are more reluctant to let players out on loan because they have a bigger bench to fill.

“There is a dearth of players.”

That leaves boss Warne not expecting any more business to be done before next week’s transfer deadline.

He said: “Very unlikely. I'm not close to anything. I don't see anyone coming into the building with the names connected to me at the moment.

“If we do sign someone else because they becomes available to me, then fair enough. At the moment, I'm not actively speaking to an agent or a player.

“There are no rumours at all, no agents saying, 'Get ready, Warney, there's another offer coming in this week’.

“Normally you get a bit of smoke ... you can see the smoke over the six hills and you think, 'Here we go, the fire's going to light’.

“There's been no smoke.”

The Millers return to action in the Championship on Saturday where they put their unbeaten record on the line against Birmingham.