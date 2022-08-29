Rotherham United bemoan 'serious' injury to key defender

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The defender, who has been a stellar performer in the Millers’ unbeaten start to the Championship campaign, limped off during Saturday’s 2-0 win over Birmingham with a hamstring injury.

Warne says it looks “serious” and the former Manchester City centre-half is set for a spell on the sidelines.

Cohen Bramall also limped off with a hamstring injury but that is not thought to be as bad.

Cameron Humphreys of Rotherham United has been sidelined by a hamstring injury. (Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warne said: “I think Cam's is a serious injury, He walked past me and he was teary-eyed which is never a good sign.

“It is a hamstring. It is really disappointing. Cohen was saying his injury felt neural (relating to a nerve) which means he doesn't know what it is, just that it could go at any time.

“It was his hamstring. Taking him off was precautionary. He might be available on Wednesday, who knows? The injuries are the only negative of the day.”

Meanwhile Josh Kayode is set to join a League One club on loan.

The young striker is highly rated by the Millers, with boss Warne often saying he is the player who other clubs enquire about the most.

His chances at the AESSEAL New York Stadium are limited as he is behind Conor Washington, Tom Eaves, Chiedozie Ogbene and Georgie Kelly in the pecking order.

Boss Warne said: “In fairness, he needs to play. If he does really well he can come back in January and play. I really like him, I need him to develop and I can't develop him here, we don't have the opportunity here to develop players who don't play.