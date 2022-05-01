Rotherham United manager Paul Warne in the tunnel after the Sky Bet League One match at the MEMS Priestfield Stadium, Gillingham: Steven Paston/PA Wire.

Kelly added his name to an esteemed list that includes Rodney Fern, Tony Cunningham, Guy Branston, Alan Lee and Alex Revell in scoring goals that led the Millers to promotion as his strike earned a 2-0 win at Gillingham, sealing an instant return to the Championship.

But the difference is the Irishman’s moment of glory came nine minutes into his long-awaited debut following his introduction as a substitute for the injured Michael Smith.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Warne, Manager of Rotherham United leaves the pitch after his side's victory during the Sky Bet League One match between Gillingham and Rotherham United at MEMS Priestfield Stadium: Henry Browne/Getty Images

Nine minutes in a Rotherham shirt, a lifetime membership in Rotherham folklore.

Kelly, who joined from Irish side Bohemians but has been building up fitness, produced a stunning first-time finish in the 89th minute to cap victory and send 2,200 Millers fans behind the goal into ecstasy.

"It was just one of those 'Roy Race' moments and Georgie will be remembered forever," Warne said.

"He's been interviewed by Sky TV and he's only played nine minutes in his Rotherham career! He's up there with Alan Lee status.

Rotherham United manager Paul Warne (centre) celebrating promotion after the final whistle: Steven Paston/PA Wire.

"Smudge couldn't move. I could have put Josh Kayode on - he's been great for us as well - but I just thought that with the way we were crossing the ball Georgie's aggression in the six-yard box might get him a header.

"I say that but then he goes and scores with his feet! He's trained really well, deserved his chance and took it, so fair play to him."

Kelly’s goal was celebrated so wildly as it settled a matter that has been fraught with nerves in recent weeks.

The Millers were on course to storm to promotion but a wobble in March ensured the matter would go to the final-day as MK Dons were breathing down their necks.

Needing only to match the Dons’ result at Plymouth to go up, the tension rose early on as the Dons raced into an unassailable position in the first half.

Warne’s side responded and Rarmani Edmonds-Green’s close-range strike gave them a deserved half-time lead.

The problem was that the Gills needed a point to secure survival and they pushed for an equaliser after the break as the nervy edge intensified.

Kelly’s moment in the sun ended any worries that there would be a sting in the tale and understandably Warne, who has now won seven promotions at the club, was a relieved man.

"We've had a good season and I don't think many people will complain that we've gone up, although in fairness MK have ruined the last six weeks or so of my life by doing really well to get into the position they have," he said.

"It's a pity we didn't top it off with the title. If we'd hung on (for victory at Sunderland) in midweek we possibly would have but it was not to be. I'm not complaining. I'm really proud of the lads.

"Some clubs after relegation go down another league but we signed really good people who have the right intentions in life and 10 months' hard work has paid off.