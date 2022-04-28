Rotherham United's stance on Freddie Lapado ahead of crunch clash with Gillingham

Ladapo has been left out of the matchday squad for the last two games and his Millers career looks set to be over.

The club’s record buy handed in a transfer request in January but had no offers on the table, making it an awkward job to reintegrate him into the squad.

Ladapo has scored just three goals in 13 appearances since handing in the request and Warne has taken him out of the side for the last two games.

Striker Freddie Ladapo is unlikely to be involved in Rotherham’s promotion decider at the weekend

The boss says he is unlikely to change things for the huge game at Gillingham, but does not know whether Ladapo will travel to the Priestfield Stadium.

“I can't see me making a massive change to the squad but everything is under consideration,” he said.

“It is Thursday morning, we will see how everyone trains today and tomorrow before we leave. Everyone will be expected to travel.

“I will have a look at the lads today and come up with a decision, which I think suits everyone.

“I don't know if I am going to take the lads who are not in the 18 down or not, although I feel like they have all played a massive part. Ideally I would take everyone, it's a bit of a tight squeeze on the bus. I will try and take everyone, that is my intention.”

Injured players Mickel Miller and Will Grigg have been at games recently, but Warne says it is Ladapo’s choice whether attends.

“You'd have to ask him that question,” Warne added to the Star.

“Griggy turned up off his own volition the other night, I don't force lads to attend games that is not how I run the ship.