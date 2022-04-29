Rotherham United boss Paul Warne makes big call about potential automatic promotion

Warne has already enjoyed six promotions in a glittering career at the Millers - two as a player, two as a coach and two as manager.

A seventh would be added to that collection at the weekend if his side can beat Gillingham or just match MK Dons’ result against Plymouth.

Warne’s previous promotions as manager were through the play-offs and the club last got out of this division in the top two 21 years ago.

Rotherham United manager Paul Warne says promotion this season would be the biggest achievement of his career

“I want them to have that moment in time, that moment in history that will keep them connected forever,” Warne said.

“I do want that. I am not saying that I don't want it for myself.

“If we could get automatic promotion, it would be the biggest achievement I have ever had. “As good as we have been in recent years as a football club, we haven't had an automatic promotion out of this league since Ronnie (Moore) had the dream team 20 odd years ago.

“So it would be an amazing achievement, even more so with the quality in this league this year.

“Everyone can appreciate how tough this league is this year and if you look at next year there will be Barnsley, Derby and Peterborough and you can put them in the top six straight away.

“So it will be even harder to get out next year.”

Whatever happens on Saturday, or potentially during a play-off campaign, the Millers’ squad will be overhauled in the summer, so Warne thinks winning promotion would be a fitting end to a cycle.

“It would be an achievement that absolutely eclipses everything,” he said.

“I have been on the record, this team will change in the summer, it will be a goodbye for a few.

“I feel like it would be a fitting end to an enjoyable but tough season. It has been Saturday-Tuesday for months now, if the lads could just enjoy one last day, it would be literally priceless.