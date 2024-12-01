Sheffield United kept their Premier League promotion bid on track with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Sunderland at Bramall Lane on Friday night.

A late goal from substitute Tom Davies was met with huge roars from the home crowd in a fixture that saw both sides finish the game with 10 men. The Black Cats also missed a penalty as the Blades moved onto 38 points, five clear of Sunderland. Chris Mepham was shown a straight red card for the visitors five minutes before half time after he was deemed to have denied Tyrese Campbell a goalscoring opportunity, fouling the striker on the edge of the penalty area.