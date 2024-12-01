Sheffield United kept their Premier League promotion bid on track with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Sunderland at Bramall Lane on Friday night.
A late goal from substitute Tom Davies was met with huge roars from the home crowd in a fixture that saw both sides finish the game with 10 men. The Black Cats also missed a penalty as the Blades moved onto 38 points, five clear of Sunderland. Chris Mepham was shown a straight red card for the visitors five minutes before half time after he was deemed to have denied Tyrese Campbell a goalscoring opportunity, fouling the striker on the edge of the penalty area.
The Blades’ Harry Souttar followed him for an early bath in second-half stoppage time as he was shown a second yellow card after needlessly hauling over Wilson Isidor. 28,465 fans were in attendance under the Bramall Lane lights. It is another impressive home crowd for the Blades and with that in mind we have looked at how their average attendance compares to the rest of the Championship. Take a look...
