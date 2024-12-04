Owls striker left frustrated after Sheffield Wednesday duo battle it out

Sheffield Wednesday striker, Bailey Cadamarteri, will have been left frustrated as Lincoln City were beaten by Mallik Wilk’s Rotherham United.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 19-year-old started on the bench against the Millers on Tuesday night, only being introduced for the final 10 minutes or so after Sean Raggett had made it 2-1 to the hosts. Of late the forward has started every other game for the Imps in the Championship, and - like his teammates - will no doubt have been disappointed after Rotherham handed them their third straight league defeat.

It was a good evening for another Owls loanee, however, as Mallik Wilks returned to action after his injury, Steve Evans calling upon the attacker to start at the New York Stadium after missing a few games recently - and he managed to come through the game unscathed before coming off with the job done just before injury time began.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One former Owl was heavily involved in the victory as Reece James set up Sam Nombe’s opening goal, and in the end it was the home side who came out on top to move up to 17th in the League One table. Next up for Wilks and Cadamarteri are games against Blackpool and Charlton Athletic respectively, with both players hoping to get a nod to start on Saturday afternoon.

Elsewhere there was a win for Sam Reed’s Boston United as Graham Coughlan’s side overcame Newcastle United’s U21s in the National League Cup, however the Wednesday defender was unable to feature due to competition regulations stating that players must have played in five league fixtures in order to be eligible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In other loan-related news, Mackenzie Maltby has picked up a serious hamstring injury that has led to him heading back to Wednesday for the time being as he recovers, while Jack Hall will be back in action on Saturday as Bradford Park Avenue travel to Carlton Town.