This week marks the fifth anniversary of the last time Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday met in the Championship.

Of course, there remains the possibility a Steel City derby lies in wait next season as both clubs battle against relegation from their respective divisions. As it stands both United and Wednesday lie deep in trouble - although it would be safe to say the Owls have a better chance of remaining in the Championship than their cross-city rivals do of avoiding the drop into the second tier.

But what happened to the players that featured in the last clash of the famous old rivals as United and Wednesday battled their way to a goalless draw on a wet night at Hillsborough in January 2019? The Star takes a look and finds one working for Deadpool, another plying his trade in Slovenia and one cult hero that had a short spell enjoying the sun in Los Angeles.

Wednesday: Kieran Westwood The Republic of Ireland international left Wednesday in 2022 and recently joined Crewe Alexandra on a short-term deal until the end of the season

Wednesday: Dominic Iorfa Iorfa remains a Wednesday player after a option was activated in his contract following the Owls promotion into the Championship.

Wednesday: Tom Lees Lees has faced Wednesday in the Championship this season after joining Huddersfield Town in August 2021.