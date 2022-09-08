Paul Warne reveals thoughts on new Rotherham United contract

Warne and his assistant Richie Barker are out of contract in the summer and chairman Tony Stewart opened preliminary talks over a new deal following last season’s promotion and cup double.

The Millers boss, who is approaching his 50th birthday, felt he needed to focus on the club’s huge summer recruitment drive rather than his own future and he will now turn his attention to trying to convince some of his star players to put pen to paper on a new contract.

Rotherham United manager Paul Warne (right) with assistant Richie Barker. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire.

Warne, who has been involved in seven promotions at the Millers as a player, coach and manager, insists he is happy at the club and there are no issues with his future.

"I have had casual conversations with the chairman. The formal chats are still to come,” he said.

“There's no rush, there's no drama. I have a year left.

“I am not a 22-year-old player who is a massive asset, I am a 49-year-old bald manager who lives in the area and enjoys managing the club.

"Rich and I are both OK with our present situation.

“We need to concentrate on securing the services of our key men. There is also the little matter of three huge games coming up before the international break.

"Whether I am able to convince them I don't honestly know. For obvious reasons, it might be raw with one of them.

"I will start speaking with them probably next week and try and get them to sign on. With the chairman's backing, I will offer them the best deals we can.

"The club's future is always on the pitch.Securing outstanding players is more important than any manager or coach."

Meanwhile, defender Richard Wood has been nominated for the Championship player of the month award for August.

The 37-year-old has scored four goals and helped the Millers to three clean sheets in an excellent start to the campaign.