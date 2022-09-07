The man hailed as key to Rotherham United's excellent start to the season
Rotherham boss Paul Warne says goalkeeper Viktor Johansson has been the foundation of the club’s good start to the season.
The Swedish stopper has put in a number of fine displays to help the Millers to a respectable 10 points from their opening seven games of the season.
He has made 24 saves in that time and kept three clean sheets, having retained the number one shirt following Josh Vickers’ injury last season.
Warne believes the competition between his two goalkeepers is pushing Johansson on.
“They are really good, close and pleased for each other when the other does well,” the boss said.
“Viktor has started the season really well. Josh was injured and Viktor has done well and long may it continue. There’ll be no complaints from Josh.
“Josh knows he will get the chance if Viktor's performances drop, but at the moment, they push each other on.
“They are 'my' goalkeepers, so to speak and I'd like to keep both of them if that is something we can do.
“Before, we usually had loan ones (keepers), so you are always panicking that you are going to lose them in January.
“I think a team is built on a good number one. From the games already this season, we have been really competitive in all of the matches.
“But there has been times where our goalkeeper has had to dig us out and that is always going to be the case.
“If you don't have a good number one, you are snookered behind the black before you start."
Johansson will be sure to be kept busy in Saturday’s South Yorkshire derby against league leaders Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.
The Millers have not won in S2 since 1980 but will be backed by a sold-out allocation.