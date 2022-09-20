One part of the Rotherham United team has been getting praise from Paul Warne

The Millers registered a fifth clean sheet of the season in Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Middlesbrough as their impressive start continued.

The defensive frugality has been the cornerstone of their performances, which has left Warne’s side just outside the play-offs heading into the first international break.

The Millers were a mean defensive unit on their way to League One promotion last season, but it is not the norm for them to be so difficult to score against at this level.

Rotherham United keeper Viktor Johansson

Indeed, the last time they were in the Championship in 2020/21 it took them until the end of January to notch five clean sheets.

Warne knows the difference it makes to his side’s ability to keep their points tally ticking over.

“I think last year we got 27 clean sheets, and this year in this league to get clean sheets is an absolute bonus and obviously you get at least a point,” he said.

“A clean sheet always gives you the opportunity to get three points. It got us a point at Middlesbrough and defensively the lads deserved it.”

Warne also paid tribute to goalkeeping coach Andy Warrington for garnering a fine spirit between Viktor Johansson and Josh Vickers.

Johansson has had the gloves this season following an injury to Vickers last term and he has been impressive.

“It gives me a good opportunity to say how good Andy Warrington is,” he added.

“Amazing. He keeps the goalies together, they are best friends, they cheer each other on and they are excellent.”