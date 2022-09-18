'No truth' - Rotherham United boss Paul Warne reacts to Huddersfield Town links after Middlesbrough draw

Warne is a reported candidate to become Huddersfield’s new manager following the sacking of Danny Schofield.

But after the Millers notched another point in a 0-0 draw at Middlesbrough on Saturday night, Warne said he has had no contact with the West Yorkshire club.

The Terriers are thought to be lining up a return for former boss David Wagner and Warne says he will not be their new man.

Paul Warne, Manager of Rotherham Unitedhas been linked with the Huddersfield Town job. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

He said after the stalemate at the Riverside: “It is nothing. I personally have not spoken to Huddersfield. Huddersfield, I don't believe, have come out and said 'Paul Warne is our man'.

“I am expecting them to get a different manager. I have had no contact at all. From my point of view, there's no truth to it.”

The fact that Warne is getting linked to other clubs shows how high his stock is.

After guiding the Millers to promotion last season and further increasing his profile with the behind-the-scenes podcast ‘Moment of Truth’ it is easy to see why Warne would be coveted.

His side’s impressive beginning to this campaign is also helping and the Millers continued one of their best ever starts to a second-tier campaign at Middlesbrough.

Every away point at this level is a good point for the Millers as they followed up a good midweek win over Blackpool.

It was a performance that has been typical of their away games so far - resolute defending, hard work and a little bit of luck.

After an even first half they came under the cosh against Chris Wilder’s side, who are in the bottom three after a surprisingly poor start.

Duncan Whatmore was the biggest threat throughout the match and came closest to winning it when he hit the post in the second half.

Warne added: “I thought there were a lot of tired bodies, I don't like Wednesday to Saturday. We limited them to very few chances and obviously I would prefer it if we created a few more chances.

“But a point away from home against a team who were desperate to right the wrongs of midweek, four points in a week, I can't have many complaints.

“Sometimes in a game like that you can nick one on a set-piece or you can lose one.