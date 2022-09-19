Rotherham United's international plea over Arsenal loanee

The teenager, on loan at the Millers from Arsenal, is part of the England Under-20s squad that has games against Chile, Morocco and Australia in Spain over the next 10 days.

However, Norton-Cuffy is struggling with a hamstring issue which has flared up in each of the Millers’ last two games.

And Warne says the club will speak to the Football Association to try and ensure his fitness is protected.

Rotherham United defender Brooke Norton-Cuffy has been called up into the England U20 squad but is currently carryig an injury (Photo by JOE KLAMAR/AFP via Getty Images)

“There is a problem with Brooke," Warne said after the 0-0 draw with Middlesbrough on Saturday.

"He came off in midweek (a 3-0 win over Blackpool) when his hamstring tightened up and the same thing happened tonight.

"We will speak to the FA as he might have a little bit of damage."

Shane Ferguson will go away with his country Northern Ireland despite not being involved in the Millers’ last three games.

Ferguson had recovered from a groin injury but was not part of the squad for the stalemate at the Riverside Stadium

“Shane was available, he was fit," Warne said. "I have to pick a squad and, unfortunately, senior pros miss out sometimes. That's football.

"I thought Tolaji Bola did really well last week (against Blackpool) and didn't deserve to lose his shirt. He, Cohen (Bramall) and Shane all play the same position. We don't need all three of them in the squad so Shane missed out."