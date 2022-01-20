Birmingham City boss Lee Bowyer’s shock at Barnsley’s rapid decline

The Blues, who themselves are well out of form – the latest result a 6-2 thrashing at the hands of league leaders Fulham on Tuesday – entertain Poya Asbaghi’s side on Saturday with both sides desperate for a win.

Bowyer said: "It is surprising with Barnsley, the difference from last season.

Birmingham City boss Lee Bowyer has spoken of his shock at Barnsley’s fall from grace following last season's unlikely play-off charge.

"They have some good players, and I am surprised by where they are in the league. Barnsley will be physical, they have players that can hurt us.

"We need to learn from that Fulham experience and take lessons into Saturday. I’m expecting a positive reaction on Saturday so what happened Tuesday doesn’t happen again."

Barnsley, who are bottom of the table and eight points from safety, have scored fewer league goals all season than the Cottagers have in just their last three matches.

They have also have seen their last three Championship fixtures postponed owing to Covid-19 and injuries.

As of Thursday evening, this weekend’s game was set to go ahead.