Liverpool Women 2 Sheffield United Women 3
A winner deep into injury time by Jade Pennock saw Sheffield United Women grab a shock Continental Cup victory at Liverpool FC Women.
Pennock's looping shot sailed over Anke Preuss with just seconds left on the clock as the visitors twice came from behind to deny the hosts a first win of the season.
United could count themselves incredibly unlucky to go behind after an enterprising start which saw good early chances for Katie Wilkinson and Pennock go begging before Rinsola Babajide had the first opening for Liverpool.
Wilkinson went even closer in the 24th minute when her powerful long range effort whistled past the post and a breakthrough looked likely until a break down the left from Melissa Lawley saw her surge into the penalty before her shot was clocked and Hodson was on hand to power the loose ball past Becky Flaherty.
Buoyed by the goal, Liverpool finished the half the stronger with Babajide drawing a fine save from Flaherty who managed to keep out a rasping drive from the former Millwall striker.
Ten minutes into the second half, United got a deserved equaliser when skipper Sophie Barker swung over a corner from the right which was met by Wilkinson whose headed effort hit the underside of the bar and was adjudged to have bounced over the line.
The hosts brought on winger Niamh Charles and the winger had an instant impact when her close range header from Jemma Purfield's pinpoint cross put the Reds in front just after the hour mark.
But United kept going and were rewarded when Maddy Cusack struck a superb equaliser when her long range shot cannoned in off the bar before Pennock's late winner left a dumbstruck Liverpool, who also saw Jade Bailey dismissed late on for a second yellow card, facing up to a third straight defeat.
