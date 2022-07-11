On Saturday The Netherlands and Sweden drew 1-1 at Bramall Lane in Sheffield – a match that some pundits predict will be re-enacted in the final at Wembley.

And last night another top seed – France, beat Italy 5-1 at the Aesseal New York stadium in Rotherham.

Some 21,432 fans – a record for the Women’s Euros for a game not featuring the host nation –witnessed an entertaining draw between the top two women’s teams in the world.

Sweden went ahead in the first half with a goal from Jonna Andersson on 35 minutes. But the Dutch – the reigning Euros champions – fought back early in the second half to equalise through Jill Roord.

Former England goalkeeper and pundit Rachel Brown-Finnis thought the fans at the Lane – the world’s oldest major stadium still in use – had enjoyed a dry-run for the tournament’s climax at Wembley on July 31.

“A dress rehearsal of the final? I think so,” she said.

Fans of both nations had turned the city centre yellow and orange as they soaked up the sun at the fanzone on Devonshire Green before the game.

They mixed together singing and dancing ahead of the game, with plenty of Sheffielders getting involved and enjoying the pre-match build up.

Sweden plays Switzerland at Bramall on Wednesdaym, July 13 at 5pm.

Then on Sunday, July 17 Switzerland takes on Netherlands.