The force posted pictures of officers chatting to Sweden supporters in yellow and Dutch fans in orange shirts before they headed down to the Blades’ ground Bramall Lane on a gloriously sunny day.
One photo shows an officer on Division Street with a pistol in a holster strapped to his leg.
The force posted: ‘Thanks to everyone who has come to say hello and posed for photos today. We hope you’re enjoying your Sheffield experience.
‘We’re here, there and everywhere today, watching over the area and working to keep you safe’.
Sweden supporters flocked to the traffic-free section Division Street in a huge and noisy display of support - while Dutch supporters headed to nearby Devonshire Green.
More than 21,000 attended the match, which ended in a one-all draw.