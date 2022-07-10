The force posted pictures of officers chatting to Sweden supporters in yellow and Dutch fans in orange shirts before they headed down to the Blades’ ground Bramall Lane on a gloriously sunny day.

One photo shows an officer on Division Street with a pistol in a holster strapped to his leg.

The force posted: ‘Thanks to everyone who has come to say hello and posed for photos today. We hope you’re enjoying your Sheffield experience.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The force posted pictures of officers chatting to fans in yellow and orange shirts in the city centre.

‘We’re here, there and everywhere today, watching over the area and working to keep you safe’.

Sweden supporters flocked to the traffic-free section Division Street in a huge and noisy display of support - while Dutch supporters headed to nearby Devonshire Green.

More than 21,000 attended the match, which ended in a one-all draw.

Police thanked people who came to say ‘hello’ as thousands of football fans turned the city centre yellow and orange ahead of the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 match at Bramall Lane.

An armed officer on Division Street.

Dutch supporters on Devonshire Green.