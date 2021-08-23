Ambers boss Russ Eagle has got his wish for another game at Olivers Mount after his side upset the odds to beat Sheffield rivals Stocksbridge Park Steels – who play in the division above – 5-2 at home on Saturday.

Coventry United also play in the ninth tier of English football and, like Handsworth, have won two matches to reach this stage of the competition.

The club was formed in 2013 in protest at Coventry City’s problems off the pitch, which saw them relocate to Northampton Town’s Sixfields Stadium to groundshare for a season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Handsworth FC have been drawn at home against Coventry United. Photo: Sheffieldfootball.com.

Its Ladies side competes in the Women’s Championship – the second tier of women’s football in England – alongside Sheffield United Women and turned full-time this summer.

The first qualifying round tie will be played on Saturday, September 4, with £2250 in prize money available to the winners.

The losers will receive £750.

Meanwhile, Stocksbridge Park Steels chairman Graham Furness has thanked the club’s longest-serving manager Chris Hilton for his service after he left the club following their FA Cup defeat.

In a statement, he said: “I have seen first hand the effort Chris puts into the manager’s role and I know he will not have taken his decision lightly, but he has this club at heart and sometimes things just run their natural course.