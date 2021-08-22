Chris Hilton has resigned as Stocksbridge Park Steels manager.

The eight-tier Steels were thumped 5-2 on Saturday by Sheffield rivals Handsworth FC, who play in the division below, leaving them without a win in their first three matches of the 2021/22 season.

Hilton was the club’s longest-serving manager, having been in charge at Bracken Moor since the 2014/15 campaign, but his departure was confirmed on Sunday following Stocksbridge’s exit from the world’s oldest football competition.

Assistant manager Lee Thompson will now take temporary charge while a replacement is sought.

Hilton’s departure is thought to be one of the first managerial exits of the season – possibly the first - which began on August 14 for Stocksbridge – just seven days before his resignation.

A short statement from Stocksbridge Park Steels read: “The club can confirm that Chris Hilton has resigned as manager of Stocksbridge Park Steels with immediate effect.

“Lee Thompson will take over managerial duties while the search for a new manager take place.

“We would like to wish Chris the best in his future endeavours.”

The club declined to comment further on Sunday.

Saturday’s result ensured Hilton, who previously played for Sheffield FC among other non-league clubs, leaves the Steels with the record of having never won an FA Cup match during his time in charge.