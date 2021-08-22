The magic of the cup was there for all to see on Saturday as Handsworth FC, who play in the ninth tier of English football, thrashed higher division opponents Stocksbridge Park Steels 5-2 to progress in the world’s oldest football competition.

As predicted, the home side’s front line wreaked havoc on the Steels’ defence, with all five of their goals coming from forward players.

Mitch Dunne netted twice in two first-half minutes to put the Ambers in control before talented Stocksbridge winger Lewis Witham pulled one back. Lee Bennett’s effort just before half time made it 3-1 at the break, however, and James Oliver added another after the restart.

Handsworth upset the odds against higher division Stocksbridge to progress in the FA Cup. Photo: Sheffieldfootball.com.

Josh Nodder reduced the deficit but it was Handsworth, in dreamland, who had the last say when Leon Howarth secured the result – and £1,444 in prize money - late on.

The result also triggered Stocksbridge manager Chris Hilton’s departure after eight years in charge.

He resigned after the final whistle, having never won an FA Cup game as manager.

"The lads were class from start to finish,” said Ambers boss Russ Eagle, who has temporarily placed his assistants Aiden Spowage and Jason Dodsworth in charge of matchday duties while he recovers from a leg operation.

"The way the two assistants set the lads up was outstanding. It’s definitely a big upset. Stocksbridge’s lads have been playing at that level [one division above Handsworth] for a few seasons and competing well.

"For us, it’s a massive, massive scalp and a massive statement.”

Russ has been in management for 23 seasons and is in his third season with Handsworth. Saturday’s achievement ranks among his best.

"I’m going to put that in my top three because of the way the lads have adapted,” he said.

"My wheelchair was rocking, my wife had to put the breaks on.”

The club will bank at least £750 from competing in the next round, having already earned £2569 in prize money alone. They will discover their opponents on Monday.

Russ added: “To clubs like us it makes a real, real difference. It’s a fantastic competition.

"I would like a home draw but I would also like an away draw at a nice side.

"I want the lads to enjoy it, like I said yesterday ‘There’s only 11 rounds left so if we can't win it there’s something wrong with us’”.

Stocksbridge declined to comment further on Hilton’s departure following an official announcement on Sunday.

A short statement read: “The club can confirm that Chris Hilton has resigned as manager of Stocksbridge Park Steels with immediate effect.

“Lee Thompson will take over managerial duties while the search for a new manager take place.

“We would like to wish Chris the best in his future endeavours.”

The Steels, who play in the Northern Premier League Division One East, have yet to win this season after three games.

They are back in action at home to Liversedge on Tuesday.