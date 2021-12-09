Sandygate Road, the home of Hallam FC since 1860.

Hallam FC currently sit 2nd in the NCEL Division One after making a brilliant start to the campaign.

In manager Craig Denton’s first full season in charge since joining last year, Hallam have scored an incredible 103 goals including pre-season.

Despite only picking up one point from their first three league encounters, Hallam bounced back and have not looked back since, picking up 46 points from their next 17 games and look to extend this brilliant run having pushed into second spot in the league.

Hallam FC in action during a successful start to the 2021/22 season.

The new players that Hallam have brought in for this season have made a real impact, including defender Chris Salt, who recently won player of the month for November, striker Kieran Watson, wingers Brandon Bradbury and Liam Royles, and one of the club’s top goalscorers and dubbed as a ‘magician’, Iren Wilson.

Having made a fantastic start, Hallam can now target promotion, which only goes automatically to top place, with the next four competing in the Play Offs.

It has also been a very successful period for Hallam FC off the field too.

Hallam FC play in front of a packed crowd at Sandygate Road.

The club have seen a great increase in the support at Sandygate Road, with crowds this season reaching amounts of 650 to cheer on the players, which is an incredible amount for the tenth tier of English football.

Following on from supporters, Hallam FC have now got a Brazilian following. The Brazilian follower, who has a Twitter account dedicated to the club, began following the club due to its history and having the oldest stadium in football. The fan translates Hallam FC’s tweets into Portuguese to post to his own site and now even has a following of his own.

Hallam FC have also recently raised over £2.5k for the Sheffield Children’s hospital by selling 273 Hallam FC shirts in 24 hours. The shirts were a new bespoke design sponsored by Sheffield rock band, Reverend and the Makers after the club partnered with the band for this amazing project.