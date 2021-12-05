Hallam FC continued their promotion push this weekend.

Promotion still seems a very real possibility for Hallam as they continue their push in the NCEL Division One, with a win on Saturday seeing them open up a four-point gap on third-placed Brigg Town.

Iren Wilson and Kieran Watson struck in the first half to secure a 2-0 victory over Shirebrook Town, and while league leaders, North Ferriby, picked up another three points, Hallam’s win meant the gap remained just five points after 20 games played.

Meanwhile, in the NCEL Premier Division, Handsworth were back to winning ways against top-of-the-league Grimsby Borough - securing an impressive 2-0 win that saw them end the weekend in fifth place.

Anthony Mackie and Mitchell Dunne got the goals for the Ambers in a result that will help them forget the 7-0 defeat to Emley FC in their last league game.

For both Sheffield FC and Stockbridge Park Steels, however, there was no football to be played...

The World's First thought that, despite the bad weather, they'd get the chance to try and climb up from 17th place in the Northern Premier League East table, but the officials made a late call to postpone their game against fellow strugglers, Pontefract Collieries, due to a waterlogged pitch.