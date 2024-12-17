Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday could both be impacted later this season.

Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday could be reintroduced to VAR later this season with the FA confirming it will be used in the FA Cup from round five onwards.

Both Steel City clubs came into this season’s competition at the third round, with United at home to Cardiff City on Friday January 9 before Wednesday head to Coventry the following Sunday. And ahead of those fixtures, and 30 others across the country, the FA have confirmed VAR will not be in use at all, a change to previous campaigns in which it was used where available at Premier League grounds.

Instead, VAR will be introduced throughout the competition at round five, including any participating clubs who currently have no infrastructure for the technology. Should such a team - Wednesday being one - be drawn at home, then VAR will be deployed at their stadium ahead of the fixture. That includes non-league clubs such as Tamworth.

An FA statement read: “Video Assistant Referees (VAR) will only be used in the 2024-25 Emirates FA Cup from the Fifth Round onwards. It has been agreed that VAR will be utilised for every match in the Fifth Round of the competition through to the Final at Wembley Stadium, and will not be in operation for the Third and Fourth Rounds.

“VAR has only been used in the Emirates FA Cup previously for matches at Wembley Stadium and at Premier League grounds due to the infrastructure, workforce and costs that are required for its operation. This decision ensures that there is a consistent refereeing approach for all clubs taking part in the same stage of the competition.”

The rule change won’t impact United or Wednesday in round three, given both fixtures take place at Championship venues. The Blades do have VAR technology inside Bramall Lane and experienced its ups and downs during the previous campaign’s relegation. But as per last season’s rules, they would not have the license to use it due to being a second-tier club.

Should either or both progress into round four, the new rule would only impact them if drawn away to a Premier League side. That would have led to the use of VAR last season but not this time round. The FA Cup is the only competition Wednesday have experienced the technology in, having faced Chelsea and Everton at Goodison Park and Stamford Bridge respectively since its introduction.

Any major changes will come if United or Wednesday progress to the fifth round, particularly for the latter. Should the Owls make it through and get a home draw, then VAR technology will need to be installed at Hillsborough ahead of the fixture. United already have the infrastructure and so a home draw would see that put into use.

The FA have been criticised in recent years for their decision to use VAR in some cup ties and not others, with some teams feeling its presence hampered their chances while others wished it was there to correct on-field mistakes. The governing body say these rule changes will ensure greater consistency across the competition.