Sheffield Wednesday hero hits huge milestone as Owls accolades continue

Sheffield Wednesday captain, Barry Bannan, is now officially in the club’s top ten appearance-makers of all time.

The 35-year-old midfielder, who joined the Owls back in 2015, has become a firm favourite at Hillsborough over the years, recently passing the 100 goal and assist mark in Wednesday colours as he continues to add to his legacy.

Still going strong despite his age, Bannan was again a key figure over the weekend as Danny Röhl’s side saw off Oxford United with a 3-1 victory at the Kassam Stadium, and he had more possession (7.5) than any other player on the pitch, making more accurate passes (57) than anybody else as well.

‘Baz’ has been through plenty of ups and downs during his time at S6, including promotion, relegation and the greatest play-off comeback of all time, and over the weekend he turned out for the 425th time at the club across all competitions, putting him just behind Owls great, Johnny Fantham, as one of the most used players in Wednesday history.

Here’s an updated list of the Owls’ top ten after Bannan joined it outright:

1. Andrew Wilson - 546

2. Jack Brown – 507

3. Alan Finney – 504

4. Kevin Pressman – 478

5. Tommy Crawshaw – 465

6. Redfern Froggatt – 458

7. Liam Palmer – 454

8. Don Megson – 442

9. John Fantham – 434

10. Barry Bannan – 425

Both Palmer and Bannan will have ambitions of climbing even further up the list before the season is out, with a top five spot in reach for the former and 450+ on the cards for the skipper if he stays fit for the remaining fixtures.