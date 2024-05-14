Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday could both be on TV more than ever under the new agreement.

The BBC will screen a total of 14 FA Cup ties per season from 20256/26, following an agreement with main rights holder TNT Sports that could see Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday affected.

The four-year deal comes into effect after next season, once the current agreement between the BBC, ITV and TNT ends. Two ties per round will be screened live on the BBC right through to the quarter-finals, with one semi-final clash and the final also on free-to-air TV.

TNT will still enjoy the first pick of the fixtures for each round, with the BBC getting picks two and four. Kick-off timings haven’t been confirmed as of yet but more changes are expected, with an increase in the number of fixtures being broadcast.

TNT will still show every FA Cup match that does not kick off at 3pm on Saturday, with the iconic tournament not immune to English football’s blackout rule. The news comes just a few weeks after the FA’s controversial decision to scrap FA Cup replays, which a number of English Football League clubs insist they had no say in.

Commenting on the agreement, FA chief executive Mark Bullingham said: “We are delighted that the BBC will continue as one of our Emirates FA Cup broadcast partners, under this new deal with TNT Sports.

“It was always our intention to ensure that this very special competition would be accessible for everyone, and this new broadcast partnership will enable fans to see more of its matches live than ever before from the start of the 2025-26 season, across both TNT Sports and free-to-air on the BBC.

“The BBC has told many of the magical and memorable stories that only the Emirates FA Cup can create, and we look forward to making even more history together in the years ahead.”

Sheffield United’s FA Cup campaign this season was short but full of goals, with a 4-0 third-round win at Gillingham followed by the 5-2 home thumping at the hands of Premier League rivals Brighton. Sheffield Wednesday were also eliminated in the fourth round, with Coventry City needing a replay to beat them after Danny Rohl’s men beat Cardiff City 4-0 in the third round.