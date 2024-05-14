Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday U21’s manager, Andy Holdsworth, says it’s huge for young players to see their teammates getting chances at first team level.

Under both Danny Röhl and last season’s manager, Darren Moore, a host of academy players were given first team debuts at the club, and this season Bailey Cadamarteri rapidly rose through the ranks from being an U21to a fully-fledged member of Röhl’s first team.

It’s the sort of pathway that can be big for the emerging talent at a club, and with a big preseason ahead given the size of Wednesday’s squad as things stand, Wednesday’s youngsters know that the German isn’t afraid of using them if they can prove that they’re good enough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s massive,” Holdsworth told The Star recently. “It’s part and parcel of why we’re here, we’re here to try and players up into the first team. Bailey has jumped into there and done well in parts of the games he’s been involved in. We’ve also had numerous other debuts, which is pleasing for us, and when you’re a young player and you see a mate who you’ve been with since eight or nine years old going into the first team, you can see that’s where you want to be.