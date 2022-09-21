Derby County to kick off battle with Rotherham United over Paul Warne

The Rams are reported to have stood interim boss Liam Rosenior down and Warne is their top candidate to take over at Pride Park.

And reports suggest the League One club are ready to make an official approach to the Millers to talk to Warne.

The 49-year-old, who is content in his role with the club he has represented as a player, coach and boss, has made a name for himself as a League One promotion specialist, having guided the Millers out of that division three times.

Rotherham United manager Paul Warne. (Picture: Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images)

And that will appeal to Derby, who are sat outside the play-offs following their relegation last season.

There was a late influx of players at the East Midlands club after they were taken over in the summer and Rosenior guided them to seventh in the table on 14 points.

They made several expensive signings and the expectation is for them to win promotion, which is why Warne seems an ideal candidate.

Warne is already locked into club folklore for the two promotions he won as a player, two as a coach and three as boss.

He has raised the profile of the club with his achievements and is now getting recognised by other clubs.

Whilst they have been a yo-yo club for each of the last six seasons, they look a good bet to snap that trend this time around in the Championship as they are currently enjoying their best start to a campaign at this level since the 1960s.

They are currently eighth in the table after nine games and within striking distance of the top six.