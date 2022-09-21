Chiedozie Ogbene gives the hint Rotherham United fans won't want to hear

The 25-year-old is currently on international duty with the Republic of Ireland ahead of Nations League games against Scotland and Armenia.

It is with his country where his career exploded as boss Stephen Kenny used him in a more advanced role than he was playing at the Millers and he made a devastating impact with three goals in his first six games.

Boss Paul Warne is also using Ogbene in a striking role and the goals have followed for the Millers with five in 11 appearances.

Ogbene is in the final year of his contract at the AESSEAL New York Stadium, with the club having triggered an option in the summer.

They also offered him a long-term deal in the hope of securing his long-term future but boss Warne admitted that talks had gone cold.

Talking to the Irish media, Ogbene says he has desires to play at the top level, which suggests fresh terms with the Millers are unlikely.

He said: “It’s the drive I have. I’m sure no player in this building wants to just stay where they are. Everyone is pushing for the next level like every other player is, so that’s how I focus.

“I want to go to the next level and when I come here… This is the highest level, international football, so when I come here and I see players that have played in the Premier League, are in the Premier League, I try to learn from them because that’s the destination I want to be in.