Barnsley: Reds players need to make their voices heard
Barnsley striker Cauley Woodrow knows his side have to become more vocal.
The Reds, currently without a permanent manager following Daniel Stendel's exit last week, are a young group of professionals still making their way in the game.
Woodrow, at 24, is one of the oldest players in the group and admits that the current Oakwell dressing room is one of the quietest he has known.
“It is something that we want to improve on as a team,” he said.
“This is one of the youngest team I have been in, I am one of the oldest players right now. “It is one of the quietest dressing rooms just because I remember when I was 19 or 20 I wasn't really talking a lot.
“But it is something that can be a good thing because it is getting us all to step up and be leaders on the pitch.”
There was mass influx of players over the summer and the players are still gelling, which leaves Woodrow expecting things to get better.
“I am sure as the games and weeks go on everyone will get better at it and learn and that's all we can do,” the former Fulham man said.
It's not like our lads don't talk. We're all trying our hardest, just over time I am sure it will get better.
“It's a new squad, a new team, different nationalities and I am sure that over time it will start showing.”