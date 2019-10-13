Barnsley: Search goes on for Daniel Stendel's successor
Barnsley's search for a new manager heads into its second week as they try and find the man to replace Daniel Stendel.
The Reds parted company with the German last week after a poor start to the season and growing tensions behind the scenes.
Stendel was unhappy with the club's lack of experience in the Championship and had previously stalled on signing a new deal.
The 45-year-old definitely won the PR battle as after the Reds released a cursory statement revealing the news of his exit, which was heavily criticised, Stendel partied with fans in Barnsley town centre on Wednesday night, sinking shots of tequila and posing for photographs.
The fans, who celebrated with their manager in a similar manner after he delivered promotion just five months ago, have remained loyal to Stendel.
That means the pressure will be on the Barnsley board to find the right successor for the German.
Adam Murray remains in caretaker charge and is looking increasingly likely to be at the helm for Saturday's clash with Swansea.
Although extremely young and inexperienced, midfielder Cameron McGeehan believes his team just need time to gel.
He said: “We need to work hard, keep believing. We have got good players, just young.
“It’s hard when we are young and a new group, but once we gel and get going I truly believe there is a good team in there, a team that can do some good things as the season progresses.”