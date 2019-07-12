Barnsley: Mike Bahre happy to be one of the Reds’ ‘old heads’
Mike Bahre might only be 23 but he is relishing his role as one of the most experienced heads in the Barnsley dressing room.
The German spent last season on loan at the Reds from Hannover and made the deal permanent this summer, signing a long-term contract at Oakwell.
There has been a flurry of arrivals over the close season as large parts of the League One promotion-winning side have been ripped apart, with Adam Davies, Liam Lindsay, Ethan Pinnock and Ryan Hedges moving on.
That means – having also worked under boss Daniel Stendel at Hannover – that is one of the more experienced players in the dressing room.
And the winger, who scored in Barnsley's 2-2 friendly draw with Toulon on Tuesday, is happy to offer a guiding hand to the new recruits.
"I'm one of the oldest in the team which is unbelievable really so I think I offer some experience and knowledge of what the gaffer wants,” he said.
"We've new faces, we lost some important players also. But we've a very young and hungry group here and so people like me can help the new, younger players, give them advice and help them settle in as quick as possible.
“Last season I felt like a proper Barnsley player anyway. I was involved a lot and I feel I made a big impact in the team and I want to do the same.”