Barnsley: Adam Murray's future on hold as caretaker boss aims to get Reds on track
Barnsley caretaker manager Adam Murray admits he has not had time to contemplate his long-term future after a “whirlwind” nine days.
The former Mansfield boss has been handed the temporary reigns at Oakwell following Daniel Stendel's surprise exit last week.
He has the potential to make a case to become Stendel's permanent successor, leading the Reds into Saturday's game against Swansea, but insists that his not his focus.
“I think probably nine days ago, this was the last thing in my mind,” he said. “It has been a whirlwind nine days, but one we have got to come to terms with and crack on with the job in hand.
“The majority of us have been in football for a long time, even though we are a young group.
“Football is most of our lives and we have seen this type of situations before.”
Murray, who last managed at Boston two years ago, has seen his sole concern on lifting the spirits of the young group at the club.
“For a young team, it is about making them feeling good and people more settled after what has happened,” he added.
“I want to make them feel better about themselves. As a young footballer, I know what it is like to get a couple of punches on the chin.
“It is tough to come back and build your confidence and that is my biggest job and aim over the last few days.”