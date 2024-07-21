Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chantelle Cameron's decision to move to Steel City gym is proving to be the right one.

Northampton's former world champion Chantelle Cameron recorded an impressive points win over Parisian Elhem Mekhaled at Birmingham's Resort World Arena on Saturday night, her first victory under the tutelage of Darnall gym boss Grant Smith.

Grant Smith with Chantelle Cameron. Picture courtesy of Mo Hussain. | Mo Hussain

The 33-year-old was campaigning for the first time since her disputed loss to light-welterweight icon Katie Taylor in November.

And despite one bizarre judge's score card of 95-95, Chantelle got the win, with the other invigilators going for 99-92 and 98-92.

Cameron wants to be active, saying: "It's my first camp with Grant - I just want to keep the momentum. I don't want to be waiting around. It's been a bit of a rough chapter, but I'm back now and I'm coming for those belts again.

"This is just the beginning. Everybody knows who I want. I want to be busy, so let's get cracking and get her (Taylor) back out at the end of the year."

Chantelle, who parted company with Jamie Moore to join Steel City, was handed the WBC interim title after her win over the Frenchwoman, the 19th victory of her career.

Meanwhile, another Sheffield fighter was to be disappointed in his quest to bring a belt back to the city.

Frak Ali and Lewis Wood battle it out in Manchester. Pic by Connor McMain | Connor McMain

Faraqat 'Frak' Ali, (previously W8 L0 D1,) was outpointed in a reverse at Bowlers Exhibition Centre, Manchester.

The 29-year-old performed bravely in an aborbing duel with Salford's Lewis Wood (W7 L2) for the vacant Central Area lightweight title with every round fuelled by a fast pace.

Frak's positive early start included a moment in the fifth where he appeared to wobble Wood.

But the home fighter made his way back into the reckoning and scraped a 96-95 victory.

It was Frak's first defeat in professional boxing, but he was only narrowly pipped and he will be back.

In a Dennis Hobson show in Beverley Leisure Centre, the Sheffield promoter's promising heavyweight Adrian King (3-0-0) added to his reputation with a first round knockout of Derbyshire's Nathan Junor (3-21-1.)

The 17 stone 5lbs Beverley fighter had Roy Jones Jr and Curtis Woodhouse in his corner, but appeared to need little adive, putting the consideraby smaller, 37-year-old on the deck twice before the referee stepped in.

Woodhouse, the former Sheffield United footballer, said he wasn't surprised to have seen King's power unleashed in such a devastating way, having witnessed it in training.

"He is a special talent and a special young man. He hits like a mule. And the scope for improvement is through the roof" he said.

Jones added that he was "highly impressed" and that "Curtis is doing a great job with him."

The pound-for-pound great says he wants to be part of the camp that takes King "to the next level."

On the same bill, in North Yorks, game Bentley light flyweight Craig Derbyshire (9-29-4) won every one of the six rounds against Lithuanian Marius Vysniauskas (3-24-0.)