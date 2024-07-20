Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of Sheffield’s main bus operators has announced prices increases for children - sparking criticism from the mayor of South Yorkshire.

First Bus South Yorkshire has told South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) that the company will be putting its prices up for some of their children’s tickets from July 28.

It affects their multi-journey and period child bus fares, and is said to follow similar increases by other bus operators in the region.

Child 10 trip tickets go up to £10, Child FirstDay tickets rise to £3, Child FirstWeek tickets will cost £10.40, and Child First4Week tickets will have a new price of £40, First has stated on its website.

South Yorkshire’s Mayor, Oliver Coppard, said he was disappointed to see yet another bus operator raise fares for children, and warned it would have an impact on families this summer.

He said: “Right now, I don’t have the powers to set fares or create the kind of transport network South Yorkshire needs. That’s why I have made reforming our buses a priority.

“The current situation is not working for our communities, our economy or our environment. I’m determined to change that.

“In my manifesto I committed to a free public transport pilot for young people.

“This is something we’ll be sharing more details on later this year. We need to connect all our young people to opportunities that allow them to stay near and go far.”

First has been approached for comment.

The company states on its website: “You can still travel across South Yorkshire for £1 if you're under 18, or £1.50 if you're 18-21! Costing less than a bag of chips to get out and explore with friends or family!”