European champion Teagn Stott has his steely focus on the Commonwealth Games in 2026.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That's his primary goal after recently winning the Euro Under 23 title in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His Great Britain Boxing team returned from the tournament with nine medals, but only cruiserweight Teagn Stott and light-welterweight Sacha Hickey came away with gold.

It follows similar triumphs for the pair at the Dacal World Cup, Spain, in September.

Stott, who lives near his Sheffield Boxing Centre gym in Hillsborough, topped the podium in Sofia with a poised and intelligent display to outpoint Ukraine’s Ashot Kocharian, unanimously.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was his fourth fight of the tournament. He had qualified by defeating Georgia’s Giorgii Gutsaev, Azerbaijan’s Seyid Seyidov and Bulgaria's Makita Gorbatenko.

"It was a great experience," said the 6ft 3ins amateur champ.

"GB took a big squad and everyone boxed well throughout the entire tournament.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Teagn Stott shows off his medal to SBC youngsters

"The final was three rounds, it was a good fight I dominated won the first and second clear and knowing that I knew I had fight in the bag and then slowed the pace of the fight down and landed the big eye-catching shots in the third."

He said he naturally feels sympathy for his Ukrainian opponent's domestic concerns, with his country under siege from Russia, "but at the end of the day boxing is nothing to do with that and everyone is there as an individual, nothing to do with what is happening politics-wise.

"If you don't concentrate on yourself you have picked the wrong career."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was happy to see Ukraine win the overall best team award, though.

Gold for Stott

"Being European champion means everything to me, but in terms of what it can do for me, it is just another title on my CV" said the 21-year-old.

"As a learning experience, it was great.

"In the four fights, I think I faced every style there is, I fought a fighter, a brawler, I fought a strong kid, I fought a boxer. Being in the ring with them at that calibre, that European level, you learn massive amounts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am not stopping there, I want to get going on to bigger things.

Teagn Stott gold medal winner returns to Sheffield Boxing Centre after championship triumph

"I have got my eyes set on the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow in 2026 and the Olympic Games in Los Angeles in 2028.

"This was a massive step towards them.

2026 doesn't feel that far away and nothing will persuade him from continuing in the amateur side of the sport, he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Obviously I have had talks with my team around me, but I am not planning on turning over to pro any time soon.

"I have a lot more achieve in the amateur."

Trained by Glyn Rhodes at SBC, Stott said: "I can't thank Sheffield Boxing Centre enough, they are my home gym.

"During the Sofia tournament, there was massive support for me on this side of the sea, they all watched it in the gym, and sent loads of messages, it was great.

"SBC brought me up to the level where I can fight for my country."