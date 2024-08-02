Support Callum Simpson - he's one of our own says Dalton Smith

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dalton Smith hopes to welcome another boxer to the South Yorkshire stable of champions on Saturday night.

Smith intends to add the European title to his trophy cabinet collection next month.

But he is also hopeful that Callum Simpson can taste glory too, when the son of Barnsley takes on British and Commonwealth super-middleweight champion Zak Chelli at Oakwell.

"I know Callum through boxing, he is a great guy" said Dalton.

Callum Simpson Getty Images

"He is doing well for South Yorkshire, it is nice to see another guy doing it."

Smith, whose ambition is to fight in front of a sell-out Sheffield Wednesday stadium, said: "He is fulfilling his dreams at the Barnsley ground and I wish him all the best, I'd love to see him go a long way.

"I'm never jealous of anybody doing anything like that. It is all good to see somebody else doing well.

"I focus on myself and wish the best to everybody else. If you can't support your own, who can you?"

Dalton Smith Matchroom

Dalton thinks Callum will "come through and move on to bigger things.

"South Yorkshire needs more champions; it is all about doing things for the next generation coming through."

The Handsworth, Sheffield, champ said future fighters were the "ones that will keep the sport alive in the city.

"I followed the likes of Clinton Woods and Kell Brook - the list goes on in Sheffield, these are the ones who inspired me."

Simpson is confident of a win, saying he is levels above Chelli.

According to American website NYFIGHTS, the Yorkshireman has every right to expect victory.

They wrote: "Chelli is experienced and has a strong chin. He will make it hard for both Simpson and the judges to score this contest. We expect a full fight, so you can bet on the fight to go the distance too. But the best odds are for Simpson to win via decision." The same website speculates Simpson will pocket around £140,000 for the fight.

The Oakwell bill

Zak Chelli, Fulham, (previously 15 2 1) v Callum Simpson, Barnsley (14 0 0) super middle, Commonwealth Boxing Council Super Middleweight

Caroline Dubois, London, (9 0 0) v Maira Moneo, Uruguay (14 1 0) light IBO World Light WBC Interim World Light

Stephen McKenna, Ireland (14 0 0) v Joe Laws, Tyne and Wear, (14 2 0) super welter WBC International Silver Super Welter

Connor Coyle, Ireland, (20 0 0) v Kyle Lomotey, Leigh, Manchester, (12 1 0) Middle

Mauro Silva, Manchester/Portugal, (5 0 0) v Dale Arrowsmith, Hyde, Manchester, (6 110 5) Middle

Joel Kodua, Dagenham, (6 0 0) v John Henry Mosquera, Colombia/Italy (5 15 0) Welter

Billy Deniz, Droylsden, Manchester (11 0 0) v Khalid Graidia, Luxembourg/France (11 14 5) Light Heavy.

Sylwia Doligala, Wakefield/Poland (3 1 2) v Sara Orszagi Hungary (1 1 0) Super Fly.