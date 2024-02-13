How Clinton Woods, Ricky Hatton and Kell Brook inspired new Sheffield champion

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thousands were filing into the Arena to watch Clinton Woods, the skinny lad from Sheffield who had won the IBF World Light Heavyweight title and was defending his crown against a fearsome-looking Mexican dude called Julio César González.

Amongst the fans that evening was a wide-eyed 10-year-old boy named Dalton Smith.

Sat with his dad, Grant, he soaked in the bright lights and atmosphere, living every punch and parry; beginning a journey that has taken him to the same stadium in search of similar greatness.

Dalton Smith training with his dad Grant Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

Smith, who has just turned 27 and is British and Commonwealth Super Lightweight champion, has been fortunate enough to have boxed at Sheffield Arena twice before.

And on March 23, he does so again, this time against Mexican-trained American Jose Zepeda, a match-up in which Smith has to be at his best to extend his 15-long streak of wins.

It is an honour for any boxer to headline in their home city, and Smith says that pride dates back to watching Woods and, later, fellow Sheffielder Kell Brook at the east end arena.

"It feels good to be going back there again" he says.

Clinton Woods v Gonzalez at Sheffield Arena Pic Getty Images

"I remember going as a kid to watch Clinton Woods, Ricky Hatton, and Kell Brook there, all the big names.

"In particular, it takes me back to watching the González fight from the Gods.

"The Arena seems huge when you are a kid. I loved watching Clinton and recall Ricky Hatton dropping his opponent (Carlos Maussa) with a big left hook in the corner; that was special.

"Sometimes you have to remind yourself...pinch yourself how you got into this arena as the headliner, it is a reality check.

Kell Brook v Matthew Hatton at the Sheffield Arena Pic Getty Images

"Young kids are now coming to see me as I am the next generation.

"I have to inspire the generation that comes after me.

"Headlining in Sheffield is about putting back into the sport for the next youngsters coming through."

Smith sees that as a personal obligation to lead others into the squared circle, although he knows it is not going to be an easy night against a 34-year-old veteran (37 4 0) who cut his teeth in the Mexican boxing programme.

Kell Brook v Matthew Hatton at the Sheffield Arena Pic Getty Images

"This is me moving up another level, I am pushing towards being in with the best in the division," says the Handsworth-based fighter.

"So far, I have been happy how things have been progressing, moving through the ranks and the levels and doing that with great performances" added the former ABA champion, who has 11 KOs in his 15 pro wins.

"I was 22 when I turned professional so the next three or four years was always going to be about learning my trade, learning my profession and I feel I am settling in well.

"I am confident in my ability, the support will always come out for me in Sheffield and I want to put on shows for these people, I want to make it worthwhile to spend their hard-earned money."

Smith's previous outings at the Arena have gone well...as they did with Woods.

The younger man forced a second round stoppage on Sam Maxwell there in July.

And Waverley's Sam O'maison's night stopped at Smith's bludgeoning hands in six rounds in August 2022.

Ironically, as a pro, Smith has not boxed anywhere else in Sheffield other than the Arena - and his growing fan base likes it that way.