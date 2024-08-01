Room at the top for Sheffield super middeweight

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nicolie Campbell is hoping to see the local middleweight division dominate the national boxing scene.

He'd love to watch Barnsley's Callum Simpson rip the British and Commonwealth Super Middle weight belts from the champion Zak Chelli on Saturday at Oakwell.

And he'll be rooting for Sheffield's Shakiel Thompson, when he contests his IBF European and WBO Global Middleweight titles with River Wilson-Bent on September 27.

However Nicolie believes he too is qualified to compete for significant titles.

Nicolie Campbell training for an eventual title shot

And, if he can avoid injuries that have decimated his career so far, he hopes to show the boxing public he can win them too.

Nicolie, from Gleadless, fought through injury to outpoint Jackson Osagie in June and is now hoping to progress higher up the rankings to get a shot at bigger fights.

He is a ten-year professional, having started his career at the Octagon Centre, Sheffield in September 2014.

But luck has not always been on his side.

Nicolie Campbell, left, outside his Jordanthorpe gym

Injuries forced him out for two years and comebacks have been interspersed with months off.

"I have not been as active as I'd have liked, I have been plagued with injuries, a bad knee problem put me out for two years," he said.

"I have had shoulder problems, even before my last fight (six-round points win over Osagie in Brentwood, Essex) I tore my meniscus (knee cartilage) but I thought there was no way I could pull out.

"I thought I am not going sprinting... so I will work my way around it!

Barnsley sell out for Callum Simpson

"The promoter asked me if I was sure I wanted the fight, but another setback and I'd have probably jacked it in.

"I felt I couldn't catch a break with one thing after another.

"I am hoping now its the end of it, I deserve some good luck."

Nicolie, 32, (12-2-0) has trained at his own gym, Concrete Canvas, Jordanthorpe, with coach and business partner Liam Walsh, since 2020 after leaving Junior Witter's base in Rotherham.

His win in Brentwood was his first fight since losing the Central Area title over 10 rounds to Reece Farnhill in Oldham in November.

In the first round against Farnhill, Nicolie suffered a perforated eardrum from a clash of heads, and while he lost he still went the 10 championship rounds.

While he prepares for his next battle in October or November, he is hoping his pal Simpson becomes a double champion at Barnsley FC.

"Callum is a good guy, I used to spar with him when I was younger.

"It will be a good scrap, but I am hoping Callum will do enough."

Nicolie says he feels the middleweight division is stacked with talent, he is also an admirer of fellow Sheffielder Thompson and Naphtali Nembhard.But the 32-year-old senses he is at home at that level.

"One night can change anything, it is down to momentum" he points out.

"One great performance can catapult you or bad one can put you back on the slow burner" he said.

"British title level is still 100 per cent a possibility for me.

"I want titles- if you don't want them you probably shouldn't be fighting. Really it doesn't matter what titles, I just want to get up the rankings."

*Jack Catterall’s planned August 24 fight against Regis Prograis in Manchester has been postponed until October because of injury.

Terri Harper, who had been on the bill, will be out again soon though.