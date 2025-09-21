Rising Sheffield boxing star Katie Doocey delivers knockout win at Magna

Young Sheffield gym prospect Kacie Doocey stole the show as she recorded the first stoppage of her professional career.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doocey, (22), whose martial arts background and sparring abilities have caught the eye, dominated opponent Rajwant Kaur so overwhelmingly that the referee had to step in.

Kacie Doocey at Magna. The up-and-coming star stole the show as she recorded the first stoppage of her professional career. | Laura Kristina Kickers - LKR Photography

It was the sole knockout on the Jamie Sheldon/Ryan Rhodes promotion at Rotherham's Magna Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Swinton's Kacie, who Steve Nettleship trains at Rhodes' Shalesmoor gym, was delighted with the result in only her second pro outing.

"It was my first stoppage and I hadn't expected it to come so early" she said.

"It was so good, a big surprise!

"It was 58 seconds into the third round and she (Kaur) just wasn't replying with anything.

"The referee had obviously seen enough and stopped it.

"I'd put all the work so I knew I could do it, really."

Kacie said her sparring exploits with the likes of champions Terri Harper, Chantelle Cameron, and Sandy Ryan had put her in good standing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am just excited for the next fight, now," she told the Advertiser.

"Whatever my team comes up with next, I'll be ready" said the former Swinton Academy student and part-time personal trainer.

Doocey described her style as "skilful but aggressive with a fast pace."

Online, Kacie added that she "Couldn’t be any happier...So grateful for the people around me, my team and my sponsors… without you, this wouldn’t be happening. So excited for the journey."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bree Wright , the 29-year-old Manor, woman now trained by Jason Cunningham, in Denaby Main, swept aside her inactivity dating back to April last year, to record a points' win.

It wasn't such a happy evening for Adam Geelan, the 27-year-old full-time kitman for Sheffield United. He was held to a 38-38 draw in his fourth pro appearance. | Laura Kristina Kickers - LKR Photography

It wasn't such a happy evening for Adam Geelan, the 27-year-old full-time kitman for Sheffield United.

He was held to a 38-38 draw in his fourth pro appearance.

His Leeds rival Joe Hardy, 30, had previously lost 37 times, so it was a big bonus for the West Yorkshireman.

Geelan posted: "Still undefeated but...disappointing end to what I thought was a good night's work. Not sure about the decision for a draw, but credit to Joe; great scrap pal, pleasure sharing ring!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Sorry to those that came, didn’t get the result was expecting but we learn and go again."

In his second bout of the year, Mohammed Subhaan, the 25-year-old Ingle boxer, moved his record to double figures in wins.

Doncaster's Billy Jarmolinski, whose mantra is: "Have to fight through life so why not fight for a living?" got the win on her pro debut.

And 21-year-old prospect Cory Sagar, a Worsbrough Common bricklayer, chalked up another win in his third appearance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told his support, which included Euro champ Callum Simpson: "Thank you all for coming down to Magna to support me.

"Without your continued support my dreams wouldn’t be able to come true. I hope you all had a fantastic evening, looking forward to the next one."

Saturday's results:

Bree Wright, Sheffield, (previously) 5 0 0 beat Bojana Libiszewska, Poland 7 71 0 welterweight

Adam Geelan, Sheffield, 3 0 0 drew Joe Hardy, Leeds. 5 37 0 middle

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nazir Younus, Sheffield 1 0 0 bt Stefan Vincent 2 36 0, Dorset welter.

Mohammed Subhaan, Ingle/Bradford, 9 1 0 bt Jake Price, Hereford 2 5 1 super light

Kacie Doocey, Rotherham, 1 0 0 TKO Rajwant Kaur, India 5 4 0 light

Billy Jarmolinski, Doncaster, debut bt Kira Carter, Leeds, 0 21 1 bantam

Cory Sagar, Barnsley, 2 0 0 bt Elliot Eboigbe, Manchester, 1 12 0 middle.

Ted Jackson, Hull, 3 0 0 bt Harley Collison, Southampton, 3 3 2 middle