'No one should be rushing towards Dalton Smith:' Tony Bellew

Tony Bellew knows a thing or two about boxers genuinely heading towards world glory.

The former WBC cruiserweight title holder, whose career ended in 2018 against the great Oleksandr Usyk, became a national favourite not least of all because of his domestic duels with David Haye.

So when he names Sheffield's Dalton Smith, 28, as a world champion in the making, those who didn't have the Steel City man on their radar should thin again.

Smith's name came up when talented super lightweight Adam Azim, 22, stopped Sergey Lipinets at Wembley Arena at the start of this month.

The Sheffielder has been longing to tackle Azim, who like him is unbeaten, but had four fewer fights.

Bellew, 42, rates Azim saying: "He’s a very good fighter...I think he’s one of the quickest kids I’ve seen since Amir Khan. I like his style. I like what he does."

But he warned: "I think it’s unfair to draw comparisons and see people wanting him thrown into big matches after 12 bouts.

"I get the back and forth with Eddie (Hearn) and Ben Shalom and the Dalton Smith saga that’s going on but ultimately you’ve got to look at it in terms of if you were looking after Adam Azim in those 12 bouts, (now 13) why would you be rushing towards Dalton Smith?" he told https://casinoapps.com/2025/02/05/tony-bellew-exclusive-interview/

Dalton Smith Media workout at the Steel City Boxing Gym Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

"No one should be rushing towards Dalton Smith because Dalton Smith is going to be a world champion.

"He’s a world class fighter. He’s got great amateur pedigree. He’s got a wealth of experience behind him now.

"He’s been in a gym with multiple world champions."

Asked if he felt Azim could mirror Smith's potential as a future world champion, he said: "Of course I do. I think he’s very, very well-skilled. I think he’s super, super fast. Confidence, I do rate him. So, world titles are still a bit of a way away and he’s in a stacked division."

Oleksandr Usyk and Tony Bellew Pic by Mark Robinson

Bellew warned that both Brits have substantial challenges ahead.

"I don’t think anyone over here is ready for 'Boots,' " he said, referencing the nickname of IBF kingpin Jaron Ennis, who campaigns at welterweight.

Bellew's optimism that Smith can become a WBC champion - hopefully this year - mirrors that of most Sheffield boxing luminaries.

People like Kell Brook, Clinton Woods and Glyn Rhodes all feel Smith has the skillset required.

Tony Bellew pic by Mark Robinson

Meanwhile promoter Shalom has confirmed Barnsley's British and Commonwealth super-middleweight Callum Simpson will campaign at the Oakwell Stadium this Summer.

It won't be Liam Cameron, it seems, as the Sheffielder continues to hunt down Ben Whittaker for a re-match.

Shalom said he was targeting "a big American (opponent) – a former world champion – and push on towards world titles,” he told Boxing News.

“That’s where we think Callum is at, and we need a big enough name to sell out that whole stadium. Over the next couple of weeks, we’ll definitely finalise that.”