When boxing champion Callum Simpson takes to the ring in Sheffield next Saturday, he will have all of South Yorkshire rooting for him.

Yes, he's Barnsley through and through - a loyal Reds' fan campaigning 'across the border' in front of his travelling army of fans.

Callum Simpson in action. The boxing champion will pay tribute to his sister Lily-Rae when he steps in the ring in Sheffield on January 11 after her tragic death on a Greek island. | Chris Dean, Boxxer

But anybody who knows anything about his life and tragic family background will be desperate to see him win.

The super middleweight swept up the British and Commonwealth titles at Oakwell during a night to remember at Oakwell stadium on August 3, 2024.

In the crowd was his biggest fan, his 19-year old kid sister Lily-Rae.

She joined in the joy of seeing her brother succeed, but was tragically killed a few weeks later in a road accident on a Greek island.

"She was on holiday in Zante on the first night of a girls' holiday, she was on the back of a quad and the quad went round a corner too fast and went over a verge" explained Callum.

"She had to get airlifted to Athens; she was in a coma for 10 days there."

Sadly she did not survive her stay in the intensive care unit.

Callum said the hardest part now was not having her around allied to seeing the effect of that on his close knit family.

"And knowing she is not going to be a bridesmaid at our wedding and not being an aunty to my kids" he said on an emotion-charged Sky Sports interview.

"I'll never stop talking about her. I'll always say her name...whenever anyone says her name or speaks about her I smile and I laugh.

He said he was proud she was his sister.

"I love to speak about her and I've got a nice tribute on my kit for my next fight."

Their dad insists Lily would definitely have wanted him to carry on boxing.

The 28-year-old Simpson's bout is with Birmingham's Steed Woodall at the Park Community Arena, in the east end.

It's a 12-rounder with his British and Commonwealth titles on the line.

Callum brings with him a perfect 15-0-0 winning record (10 KOs) while his opponent is 19-2-1.

On the local scene, there are hopes that he beats Woodall and then faces Sheffield's Liam Cameron.